Courtney A. Stone Obituary

PORTERSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Courtney A. Stone, 30, of Stoner Drive, Portersville, Pennsylvania died Sunday, March 6, 2017 in Portersville.

She was born in Washington, Pennsylvania on April 12, 1986, the daughter of Gary Stone, Jr. of Pittsburgh and Laurie (Sokevitz) Hauck of Portersville.

Courtney was a bartender at Six Packs Bar for a number of years and enjoyed scrapbooking and singing.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her stepfather, Greg Hauck; two children, Liam Edwards and Cadence Delpero; one brother, Shane Stone and her grandparents, Gary and Janet Stone, Sr. and Elaine Sokevitz.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Justin Stone.

Friends will be received Friday, March 10, 2017 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 10, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Matthew Bupp will officiate.



