Dr. John N. Fusco Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Dr. John N. Fusco died peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, March 6, 2017, a week shy of meeting his milestone birthday of 90 years.

He was a resident of Warren, Ohio.

John was born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 14, 1927, the son of John H. and Frances P. (Avellone) Fusco.

He was a 1945 graduate of Niles-McKinley High School and went on to receive a degree in Dentistry from the Ohio State University in 1952.

He then enlisted in the United States Army as a Dental Surgeon attached to the 82nd Airborne Infantry in England, serving in the Korean War.

John established a practice in Niles in 1956 before retiring in 1997.

He was a 1st Chair Clarinetist in the W.D. Packard Band, a member of the American Dental Society and achieved 50th year member of the Corydon Palmer Dental Society in 2002. Perhaps John said it best when asked to describe himself, “After serving dentistry for a half-century, and the W.D. Packard Band nearly the same, music, golf and creative writing occupy most of my time. Of course let’s not forget the grandchildren and a 16-pound cat I call ‘Walker,’ who has some tolerance for me but none for my clarinet. Life is good.”

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Marilyn Schnepp; his brother, Richard Fusco and his stepdaughter, Janet (Roger) DiFrangia.

Survivors include his children, Chris (Meredith) Fusco of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Tina (George) Woitek of Liberty; his stepdaughter, Lou-Ann (Tommy) Combs of Chesterton, Indiana and his five grandchildren, Christopher Fusco, Kendall (Josh) Hastie, Madeline Fusco, Rachel (Mike) Ortiz and Sara Taylor.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name to Western Reserve PBS, P.O. Box 5191, 1750 Campus Center Drive, Kent, Ohio 44240 or a local animal charity.

Per his wishes a private ceremony will be held at a later date.

