East Liverpool woman sentenced for voter fraud in Columbiana County

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool woman was sentenced to 180 days in jail for voter fraud.

Rebecca Hammonds was working to register voters in Columbiana County between September and October of 2015 when the crimes occurred. The local Board of Elections first discovered the false records after finding that several newly-registered voters were deceased, Attorney General Mike DeWine said.

Hammonds pleaded guilty in January to 13 counts of making a false registration and one count of election falsification — all fifth-degree felonies.

