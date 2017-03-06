Hiram baseball team involved in deadly bus crash in Florida

Authorities say the bus, which was carrying 38 passengers, rear-ended a vehicle

A bus carrying the Hiram baseball team crashed in Florida, killing one person.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver is dead after a 3-vehicle crash involving a bus that was carrying the Hiram College baseball team.

It happened on the southbound lanes on I-75.  Emily Jones, 81 died at the scene.

Authorities say the bus, which was carrying 38 passengers, rear-ended Jones after failing to slow down as vehicles merged from three to two lanes.

Southbound lanes on I-75 were closed until 4:30 pm.

The team was traveling from Ohio to Fort Meyers to take part in the Gene Cusic Classic.   They are scheduled to play a doubleheader against Dominican University on Sunday.

