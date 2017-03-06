Judith E. Roenn Obituary

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Judith E. Roenn, 78, of Howland Township, died unexpectedly Monday morning, March 6, 2017, at her home.

She was born July 9, 1938 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the daughter of the late Robert George and Elma Wyatt Fiegehen. She was a Howland resident for 43 years.

Judith retired in 1998 from Lynn, Kittinger and Noble, where she was a secretary for 22 years. She volunteered at St. Joseph Health Center and the Animal Welfare League for several years.

Judith was a member of the Howland Community Church and had served as a girl scout leader and a 4-H advisor.

She enjoyed sewing, gardening, crafts, swimming and vacationing at the beach, especially at the Outer Banks. Judith was a proud and grateful breast cancer survivor.

She is survived by three daughters, Christine M. (Mervin) Houser of North Bloomfield, Heather L. (Neil) Prather of Diamond, Ohio and Kelly A. (John) Andreatta of Champion; one sister, Patricia M. (Chaplain Canon Alex) Wakeling of Kingston, Ontario, Canada; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and her beloved dog, Riley.

Her husband, Robert B. Roenn, whom she married February 24, 1962, preceded her in death August 3, 2007.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, March 11 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the service. Her brother-in-law, Rev, Canon Alexander Wakeling will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad St., Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Online condolences may be made to the family and the obituary viewed at www.robertsclarkchapel.com.



