LaBrae holds off upset minded Berkshire

Logan Kiser scored 21 points for LaBrae as the Vikings head to the District Finals for the first time since 2013.

WARREN, OH (WKBN)-The LaBrae boys remain undefeated after getting a scare from Berkshire Monday night, but were able to hold off the Badgers 62-44 in the Division III Warren District Semifinals.

The Vikings opened up a double-digit lead over Berkshire in the first half and led 29-18 at the break.

But the Badgers had a big 3rd quarter, holding LaBrae to just 9 points in the frame to pull within 38-36.

The top-seeded Vikings would not be denied though, holding Berkshire to just 8 points in the 4th quarter.

Logan Kiser led the way for LaBrae with 21 points while Carlton Brown had 13 to give the Vikings their 24th win of the year.

LaBrae gets the winner of Garfield and Champion in the District Finals on Friday night.

