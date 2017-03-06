Lawrence “Larry” Donnaurnmo Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – On Monday, March 6, 2017, Larry, age 57, beloved husband of Janet (Davis); dear father of Angie (Sean) Ruthrauff, April (Michael) Harrell and Larry, Jr. (Renee); grandfather of Savannah, Austin Ruthrauff, Candyce, William Harrell, Chloe Donnaurnmo and Shane; brother of Tony (Norene) Donnaurmmo, Michael (Janet) Donnaurnmo, Janice Draper, the late Janet (the late Joe) Caspary and the late Carmel (the late Lenny) Toto.

Calling hours will be Friday, March 10, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. until time of the service at 6:00 p.m. in the Four Mile Run Christian Church, 701 N Four Mile Run Rd., Youngstown, Ohio 44515.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. To send condolences to Larry’s family please visit www.cremate.ohio.com.



