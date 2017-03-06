Lillian N. Puncekar Heben Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 10 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Lillian N. Puncekar Heben, age 89, formerly of Hubbard, who passed away on Monday, March 6, 2017 at Humility House in Austintown.

Lil was born April 21, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Carl and Felicia Smith Smiley.

She was a 1945 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She was a pharmacist technician for 21 years at Al Tell’s Pharmacy and for eight years at Guy’s Pharmacy before retiring in 1985.

She was a member of Central Christian Church in Hubbard and a past recording secretary, past president and historian of Hubbard Alumni Association, a member of Steel Valley Squares,Hubbard Garden Quest and Farrell VFW Bocce League.

Lil enjoyed sewing, quilting, dancing, crafts and spending time with her grandchildren.

Her first husband, Thomas F. Puncekar, whom she married November 23, 1946 passed away April 23, 1980. Her second husband, George Heben, whom she married February 12, 1990, passed away July 2, 1998.

Lil will be sadly missed by her family including her children, Mary E. (Donald) Quinn of Berlin Center and Thomas F. (Bonnie) Puncekar of Poland; her stepchildren, Marty (Vicky) Heben of Hermitage, Ronald Heben of California; her grandchildren, Donald (Dristina) Quinn, Robert (Jodi) Quinn, Rian (Christopher) Blangero, Thomas (Karen) Puncekar, III and Michael Puncekar; two stepgrandchildren, Marty and Amy Heben and five

great-grandchildren.

She also leaves her brother, Albert Smiley of Hubbard.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands; her longtime companion, Marty Mikolaj and her sisters, Carrie Rouns and Felicia Soltis.

There will be calling hours on Thursday, March 9 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Friday, March 10 one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Lil will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Central Christian Church 44 South Main Street Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.



