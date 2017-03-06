Man purse full of drugs and gun found during Youngstown bust

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – What started as a traffic stop on the north side of the city turned into a foot chase into a local gas station.

Police pulled over a vehicle about 4 p.m. Sunday for a traffic violation. The driver, Dominick, Smith, 26, pulled into the Gas Mart on Logan Way and got out of the car as police began to approach the vehicle.

As officers were ordering Smith not to move, he took off and ran inside the Gas Mart, knocking over items on the shelves. Police also noted that Smith dropped a loaded handgun as he slammed into the front doors of the Gas Mart, according to a police report.

Soon after running into the store, Smith surrendered to police.

A search of the store revealed an MCM brand man purse that police believe Smith hid behind some potato chips. Several drugs, including marijuana, K3 pills, suspected Tramadol, and a digital scale was found in the purse, the report stated.

Smith was arrested and faces several charges including drug possession, carrying a concealed weapon, and drug trafficking. Smith was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.