Man purse full of drugs and gun found during Youngstown bust

Dominick Smith faces several charges

By Published:
Dominick Smith is facing several drug charges in Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – What started as a traffic stop on the north side of the city turned into a foot chase into a local gas station.

Police pulled over a vehicle about 4 p.m. Sunday for a traffic violation. The driver, Dominick, Smith, 26, pulled into the Gas Mart on Logan Way and got out of the car as police began to approach the vehicle.

As officers were ordering Smith not to move, he took off and ran inside the Gas Mart, knocking over items on the shelves. Police also noted that Smith dropped a loaded handgun as he slammed into the front doors of the Gas Mart, according to a police report.

Soon after running into the store, Smith surrendered to police.

A search of the store revealed an MCM brand man purse that police believe Smith hid behind some potato chips. Several drugs, including marijuana, K3 pills, suspected Tramadol, and a digital scale was found in the purse, the report stated.

Smith was arrested and faces several charges including drug possession, carrying a concealed weapon, and drug trafficking. Smith was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s