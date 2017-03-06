Marco P. Sibeto Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Marco P. Sibeto, 79, of East Moody Avenue, New Castle, died Monday, March 6, 2017 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born September 26, 1937 in New Castle, a son of the late Paul and Rose (Piesto) Sibeto.

He was married to Carol A. (Saunders) Sibeto on September 21, 1962, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Sibeto was owner and operator of Fish Dry Cleaning for 35 years.

He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean Era serving in Germany and a member of the Sampson Air Force Base Veterans Association.

Mr. Sibeto was a Civil War and World War II historian and enjoyed going to the casino, fishing and playing cards with his family.

In addition to his wife he is survived by seven children, Timothy Eakin of New Castle, Robert Eakin of New Castle, Randall Eakin and wife, Yvonne of Debary, Florida, Marco Sibeto of New Castle, Michael Sibeto and wife, Linda of Saegertown, Pennsylvania, Paul ‘Chook’ Sibeto and wife, Stacy of New Castle and Janet Fulkerson and husband, Darryl of New Castle; one brother, Rocky Sibeto of California; one sister, Nancy Broll of Youngstown; 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Paul and James Sibeto and two sisters, Antoinette DeFiore and Philomena Paris.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Father Richard Salley will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Castle View Memorial Gardens.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air March 7 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.