Matthew Stephen Bailey Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Matthew Stephen Bailey, 66, of Bristolville, died Monday morning, March 6, 2017, at Allan Dell Assisted Living in Newton Falls.

He was born August 25, 1950 in Warren, the son of the late Orson Leroy and May Alice Paul Bailey.

He had been a lifetime Trumbull County resident.

Matthew loved sports and was especially a fan of the Cleveland Indians, Cavaliers and Browns. He enjoyed playing the piano and loved music and animals.

He was raised in the Tod Heights Kingdom Hall congregation and was a member of the Newton Falls Jehovah Witness Congregation and greatly enjoyed the fellowship of his friends at the Kingdom Hall.

He had attended the Fairhaven School in his youth.

Matthew was a very social and pleasant person and was very happy living at the Allan Dell Assisted Living.

He is survived by two sisters, Deborah (George) Utt with whom he had made his home in Bristolville and Ruth Scala of San Clemente, California; four brothers, John (Patricia) Bailey of Englewood, Tennessee, Mark (Donna) Bailey of Fulton, Kentucky, Daniel (Gayle) Bailey of Niles and Timothy (Jackie) Bailey of Decatur, Tennessee and many nieces and nephews.

Four brothers, Joel, Ariel, Phillip and Samuel Bailey and one sister, Rachel Bailey have all preceded him in death.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Burial will be at North Jackson Cemetery in North Jackson.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren. Online condolences may be made to the family and the obituary viewed at www.robertsclarkchapel.com.

