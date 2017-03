BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The ice skating rink at Mill Creek Park will not open this year, a sign of the mild winter we have had in the Valley.

Park officials said they had the rink filled with water and were just waiting for it to freeze over. That never happened, however.

So, the rink has been drained so they can get ready for spring.

Work is now underway to put up the batting cages and get the Par 3 golf course ready for golfers. Those events will begin when it warms up.