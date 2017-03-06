Patsy C. DeCarmen Obituary

SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Patsy C. DeCarmen of South Pymatuning Township passed away at 9:20 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017 in Nugent Convalescent Home, Hermitage. He was 90.

Mr. DeCarmen was born April 18, 1926 in Farrell, a son of Nicholas and Clara Zocolle DeCarmen. He was a lifelong area resident and attended Farrell High School.

Patsy retired as a foreman in 1987 from the City of Farrell street department where he was employed for 30 years. He previously worked as a pipefitter for 13 years at the former Brainard Steel, Warren, Ohio.

Patsy was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima-St. Ann Church, Farrell and its Holy Name Society. He was a member of the Italian Home, Farrell, where he enjoyed playing bocce and the Farrell VFW, Post 5286. He was also a former member of the Sons of Italy, Farrell and volunteered as a basketball coach for several years at the former Our Lady of Fatima Parochial Grade School, Farrell.

Patsy served with the U.S. Army during World War II.

Surviving is his wife, the former Mary M. Rivetti, whom he married September 23, 1950 in Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon; a daughter, Patricia A. McGhee and her husband, Jeffrey, Kinsman, Ohio; two sons, Gary N. DeCarmen and his wife, Susan, S. Pymatuning Township and David A. DeCarmen, Transfer, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Jason DeCarmen, Jonathan DeCarmen and his wife, Erica, Shawna Brady and her husband, Shane, Dana Marie DeCarmen and her fiancé, Mike Lowers, Jeffrey McGhee and his wife, Jordan, Sarah McGhee and her boyfriend, Thomas Wilkes, Zachary McGhee and his wife, Rachael, and Katelin McGhee and her boyfriend, Steve Unangst; 11 great-grandchildren, Tyler DeCarmen, Mackenzie Brady, Jordan DeCarmen, Tanner Lowers, Ayden Nicholas DeCarmen, Shawn Michael Monroe, Sophia Monroe, Everett McGhee, Aria McGhee, Aubree McGhee and Leo DeCarmen and a sister-in-law, Betty DeCarmen, South Boston, Virginia.

Patsy was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Albert DeCarmen, Joseph DeCarmen and his wife, Marcy and Nick DeCarmen; a sister, Mary Ann Marcello and her husband, Anthony and a daughter-in-law, Joanna DeCarmen.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Fatima-St. Ann Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, Pennsylvania 16121.

Calling hours are from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 10 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 11 in Our Lady of Fatima-St. Ann Church, Farrell, with Rev. Matthew J. Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be held St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage, with military honors rendered by the West Middlesex VFW, Wheatland American Legion and Farrell VFW Honor Guard.



