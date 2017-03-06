Police: Austintown couple wakes to find man in bedroom

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple called police to report that a man broke into their Austintown home on Saturday and appeared to be confused.

Around 3:15 a.m., 23-year-old Zachery Davenport forced his way into a couple’s house on Oakwood Avenue, a police report said.

The woman told police that he appeared in their bedroom doorway, then went downstairs after her husband confronted him. She said they had no idea who Davenport was or how he got into the house.

The couple said Davenport went into the basement and didn’t know how to get out of the house. He was still there when officers arrived, a report said.

When officers confronted Davenport, they said he smelled of alcohol and seemed confused by the situation, according to the police report.

He was charged with a fourth-degree felony burglary and taken to the Mahoning County Jail. He was scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. Monday.

The report states everything in the house was fine, except the front door, which had been damaged by the forced entry.