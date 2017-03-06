Police charge Sharon parents of child who reported overdose

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Police have charged the parents of a 5-year-old boy who called 911 after finding them unresponsive Saturday night.

Sarah Williams, 30, is charged with endangering the welfare of children and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Timothy Kolsky, 30, was charged with endangering welfare of children.

The boy directed police to a house on E. Connelly Boulevard because he thought his parents — Williams and Kolsky — were dead, according to a police report. Officers said when they arrived the boy met them at the front door and led them toward the kitchen area, where his parents were lying on their backs on the floor.

The report states Williams eventually gained consciousness and sat down at the kitchen table. When she got up, one officer saw a loaded, uncapped hypodermic syringe that contained a brown liquid underneath her, according to the report.

Williams stated she took a 30mg “Roxy,” (a brand name of the drug Oxycodone) which she did not have a prescription for. She also said Kolsky, still unresponsive, had used heroin. Officers were able to find his pulse, though.

The report says a metal measuring spoon with residue was also found on the kitchen counter.