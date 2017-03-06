Police: Man shot boy playing basketball in Dayton neighborhood

The 11-year-old was hit in the hand and groin after Sunday's shooting in a community south of downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Police are trying to figure out why someone shot and wounded an 11-year-old boy while he was playing basketball outdoors with other children.

It happened Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood south of downtown Dayton.

Police said the boy told them a man dressed in black approached the children with another juvenile male, then pulled out a handgun and fired.

The 11-year-old was hit in the hand and groin, and taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

Sgt. Creigee Coleman told the Dayton Daily News it’s unclear what prompted the adult to shoot a child.

Police seeking more information hope to interview the victim and other witnesses to develop a better description of a suspect and some insight on possible motives.

