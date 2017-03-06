Smoke causes evacuation of Niles assisted living facility

Grace Woods Senior Living in Niles was evacuated after a belt in a sprinkler system started smoking

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – It was chilly morning for staff and residents at Grace Woods Senior Living in Niles.

The whole building had to be evacuated after a belt in a sprinkler system started smoking. Firefighters were called to the assisted living facility just after 7 a.m. Monday after the smoke started filling the building.

The building was ventilated, and everyone went back inside after about 20 minutes.

No one was hurt, but ambulances were called to the area as a precaution.

Niles Fire Captain Rodney Freel said the evacuation went smoothly.

