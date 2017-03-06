State Route 154 to be closed for tree trimming work

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WKBN) – State Route 154 in Columbiana County will be closed starting March 13 for two weeks of tree trimming work.

The route will be closed from Pine Hollow Road near Elkton to Fairfield School Road between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will perform tree trimming and vegetation management work.

A “SkyTrim” unit for canopy removal and right-of-way clearing and maintenance will also be used and is expected to be completed March 23.

Beginning at the intersection of State Route 11 and State Route 154, traffic will be detoured south on State Route 11 to State Route 7/State Route 267 (Rogers Exit), then north on State Route 7 back to State Route 154, and reverse.