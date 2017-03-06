Storm Team 27: A few showers possible to start the week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers return today. Rain chances will be low during the day, but will increase tonight into Tuesday morning. Rain will be likely on Tuesday with the chance for a thunderstorm. High temperatures will soar to the upper 50s. Sunshine and mild temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday before turning colder into the weekend.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 53

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and breezy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

Low: 48

Tuesday: Cloudy and windy. Rain showers likely. Chance for thunderstorm. (80%)

High: 59

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy.

High: 46 Low: 35

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 45 Low: 27

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (40%)

High: 39 Low: 26

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 32 Low: 25

Sunday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (30%)

High: 34 Low: 20

Monday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (30%)

High: 36 Low: 22

