Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:
Cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers return today. Rain chances will be low during the day, but will increase tonight into Tuesday morning. Rain will be likely on Tuesday with the chance for a thunderstorm. High temperatures will soar to the upper 50s. Sunshine and mild temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday before turning colder into the weekend.
Forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 53
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and breezy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
Low: 48
Tuesday: Cloudy and windy. Rain showers likely. Chance for thunderstorm. (80%)
High: 59
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy.
High: 46 Low: 35
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 27
Friday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (40%)
High: 39 Low: 26
Saturday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 32 Low: 25
Sunday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (30%)
High: 34 Low: 20
Monday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (30%)
High: 36 Low: 22
