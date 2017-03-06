Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:
Cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers return today. Rain chances will be low during the day, but will increase tonight into Tuesday morning. Rain will be likely on Tuesday with the chance for a thunderstorm. High temperatures will soar to the upper 50s. Sunshine and mild temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday before turning colder into the weekend.

Forecast

Today:   Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High:   53

Tonight:  Mostly Cloudy and breezy.  Scattered rain showers. (60%)
Low:   48

Tuesday:   Cloudy and windy. Rain showers likely. Chance for thunderstorm. (80%)
High:   59

Wednesday:   Mostly sunny. Breezy.
High:   46    Low:   35

Thursday:  Mostly sunny.
High:   45    Low:   27

Friday:   Mainly cloudy.  Chance for rain and snow showers.  (40%)
High:   39    Low:  26

Saturday:  Mainly cloudy.  Chance for snow showers.  (40%)
High:   32   Low:   25

Sunday:   Mainly cloudy.  Chance for rain and snow showers.  (30%)
High:   34   Low:   20

Monday:   Mainly cloudy.  Chance for rain and snow showers.  (30%)
High:   36   Low:   22

