Teen accused of shooting Youngstown woman appears in court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 14-year old boy charged with shooting a woman during a robbery attempt in Youngstown appeared in a juvenile court on Monday.

A plea of denial was entered for the teen, which is equivalent to a not guilty plea in adult court. He’s charged with attempted murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

The teen’s mother brought him to the Youngstown Police Department over the weekend after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The charges stemmed from the shooting of Ellen Zban last month.

Youngstown Police say she was sitting in her car when the shooter demanded money. When she reached for it, she was shot three times — once in the face and twice in the arm.

Zban survived the shooting and is out of the hospital. She spoke with WKBN, saying she doesn’t hate the shooter and gives credit to the boy’s mother for bringing him in.

The teen didn’t say much in court on Monday and only acknowledged that he understood what a magistrate told him. His mother was in court, too, but she did not want to be interviewed.

The suspect will have to stay at Juvenile Justice Center until his next hearing, which happens in the next 10 days.

The prosecutor has asked for the teen to be tried as an adult because of the nature of the offense. The juvenile judge will determine if that will happen or if the teen can be rehabilitated in the juvenile system.