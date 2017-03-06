Thelma Elizabeth Thompson Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Prayers will be 10:30 a.m. at the Fox Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 10 at St. Christine Church, celebrated by Fr. John Keehner for Thelma Elizabeth Albert Thompson, 87, of Canfield Ohio, who passed away Monday, March 6, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Thelma was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 15, 1929 a daughter of George A. and Elizabeth Angus Albert and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of South High school in 1947.

Over the years she worked for Dollar bank, Horne’s Department Store, Montgomary Wards and Sears.

She was a member of St. Christine Church.

She and her husband were charter members of the Mahoning Valley Gaelic Society. Thelma also bowled in the Dollar Bank league and was a member of several card clubs. She and her husband loved to go out to the local dance halls to dance to the big band music. Thelma loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always had a dish of chocolate candy ready for them.

Thelma will be sadly missed by her seven children, William (Mary) Thompson, Daniel Thompson, Alfred F. (Diana) Thompson, Jr., Diane (Stephen) Welsh, all of Boardman, David (Lori) Thompson of Poland, Robert Thompson of Canfield with whom she lived and Susan (Timothy) Leetch of Boardman; 13 grandchildren, William (Tara) Thompson, Jr. of Boardman, Brian (Rachel) Thompson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Kevin (Hillary) Thompson of Westerville, Ohio, Daniel and David Thompson both of Wellsville, Ohio, Joseph (Corissa) Cannati of Nashville, Tennessee, Kathleen, Meghan (Fiancé Tommy Cichon) and Robert Welsh all of Boardman, Kari Thompson of Seattle, Washington, Kristen Thompson of Poland and Owen and Timothy Leetch, Jr. both of Boardman and 11 great-grandchildren, Lliam, Fiona, Giuliana and Mila Thompson, Lucy and James Thompson, Emmitt Thompson, Ari and Miles Cannati, Makayala Hanis and Astrid Cichon. Thelma will also be missed by her brother-in-law, James (Joann) Thompson of Yorktown, Indiana, sister–in-law, Margaret Saunders of Youngstown and her many nieces and nephews.

Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred F. Thompson who died February 17, 1994 and whom she married May 10, 1952, also by her parents and infant daughter, Kathleen Thompson; stepmother, Charlotte Albert and half-brother, James Wright.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman.

Material Tributes can be made to Hospice House 9803 Sharrot Rd. Poland, Ohio 44514.

