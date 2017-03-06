Woman who said she had bomb robbed Youngstown’s Home Savings & Loan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a woman who said she had a bomb strapped to her before she robbed Home Savings and Loan in Youngstown.

Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, the woman walked into the bank on West Federal Street in Youngstown wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a backpack. She then told a clerk that she had a bomb strapped to her and that she wanted money.

Youngstown Police Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said no weapons nor a bomb were seen at the time of the robbery.

The woman then got on a bus at the WRTA station and traveled to the north side of Youngstown. Police have been looking for her and are reviewing security footage from the bank.

Bobovnyik said police are working to get a photo of the woman from the bank.