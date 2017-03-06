Woman who said she had bomb robbed Youngstown’s Home Savings & Loan

Youngstown Police Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said no weapons nor a bomb were seen at the time of the robbery

By Published:
Police are investigating a robbery at Home Savings and Loan in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a woman who said she had a bomb strapped to her before she robbed Home Savings and Loan in Youngstown.

Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, the woman walked into the bank on West Federal Street in Youngstown wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a backpack. She then told a clerk that she had a bomb strapped to her and that she wanted money.

Youngstown Police Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said no weapons nor a bomb were seen at the time of the robbery.

Police said the woman who robbed Home Savings and Loan then took a WRTA bus to the city's north side.
Police said the woman who robbed Home Savings and Loan then took a WRTA bus to the city’s north side.

The woman then got on a bus at the WRTA station and traveled to the north side of Youngstown. Police have been looking for her and are reviewing security footage from the bank.

Bobovnyik said police are working to get a photo of the woman from the bank.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s