2017 Mooney Baseball Preview

2017 Cardinal Mooney Baseball Preview

Head Coach: Rob Raseta

2016 Record: 18-9-1

Key Returnees

Gino Guerrieri, 2B (SR)

Dean Lauer, OF (SR)

Chris Lewis, 1B (SR)

Dom Pecchia, C (SR)

Bryce Richey, SS (SR)

Alex Wollett, OF (SR)

Jake Fonderlin, C (JR)

Brennan Olesh, OF (JR)

Antonio Page, OF (JR)

John Mikos, P (SO)

Strengths

Coach Raseta returns ten letterwinners from last year’s 18-9 club. Three of the six seniors are infielders Chris Lewis (1B), Bryce Richey (SS) and Dom Pecchia (C). Lewis batted .306 (11-36) as a junior while reaching base .47% of the time (.468 OBP). As a sophomore and junior – Richey has accumulated 48 hits, scored 38 runs, hit 12 doubles and drove in 31 RBIs while hitting for a .296 average (48-162). Pecchia had a team-best 29 RBIs last year all the while hitting for a .337 batting average (3rd best on the team) and a .454 on-base percentage (2nd on the team). Over his last two years, he’s had 45 base hits and 42 RBIs. Junior outfielder Brennan Olesh will look to improve upon his 2016 numbers after putting together a solid stat line of a .342 batting average (25-73) with 12 runs batted in. Sophomore John Mikos also returns after posting a 1.56 earned run average in 36 innings of work while striking out 22 batters which totaling 3 wins on the hill (3-3). A couple of intriguing names to keep an eye this Spring are Anthony Potesta (3B), Vince Santisi (IF), Ryan Stefanec (P) and Will Valintini (OF).

Weaknesses

Sophomore Mikos (1.56 ERA) and juniors Antonio Page (4.14 ERA in 23.2 IP) and Olesh (4.27 ERA in 19.2 IP) all return to Mooney’s pitching staff. However, due to the graduation of Jack Lynch (2.81 ERA, 37 Ks) and Devin Curd (3.50 ERA, 6-4) will leave a large void in terms of pitching experience. Over the last three years, the team ERA has been elevated a bit (2014: 2.48; 2015: 2.69; 2016: 3.17). With the experience gained by the three aforementioned pitchers in 2016 and with Ryan Stefanec arriving on the varsity scene – it appears that Mooney could have another strong rotation in place this Spring.

2016 Leaders

Batting Average: Jack Lynch – .348 (31-89)*

On-Base Percentage: Chris Lewis – .468

Runs Scored: Devin Curd – 27*

Base Hits: Jack Lynch – 31*

Doubles: Dom Pecchia & Bryce Richey – 5

Triples: Chris Lewis – 1

Homeruns: Devin Curd – 1*

Runs Batted In: Dom Pecchia – 29

Stolen Bases: Jack Lynch – 14*

Earned Run Average: John Mikos – 1.56 (36.0 IP)

Wins: Devin Curd – 6-4*

Innings Pitched: Devin Curd – 58.0*

Strikeouts: Jack Lynch – 37*

*-Graduated

2017 Schedule

Mar. 25 – at Hoover, 1

Mar. 28 – at St. Thomas Aquinas, 5

Mar. 29 – Howland, 5

Mar. 30 – Berkshire, 7

Mar. 31 – South Range, 5

Apr. 1 – Crestview, 11

Apr. 3 – Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5

Apr. 4 – Ursuline, 4:30

Apr. 7 – Hoover, 5

Apr. 8 – at St. Edward, 2:30

Apr. 8 – at Niles, 7

Apr. 9 – at Canton Central Catholic, 12

Apr. 18 – at Ursuline, 7

Apr. 19 – at Howland, 5

Apr. 21 – Hubbard, 5

Apr. 22 – Fitch, 4

Apr. 25 – East Palestine, 7

Apr. 26 – Hoban, 5

Apr. 29 – Marlington (DH), 11 & 1

May 4 – at South Range, 5

May 5 – at Fitch, 5

May 6 – University School