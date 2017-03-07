2017 Ursuline Baseball Preview

Head Coach: Matt Weymer, 2nd season at Ursuline (17-10)

2016 Record: 17-10

Key Returnees

Jimmy Kerrigan, OF (SR)

Chris Patton, P/C (SR)

Josh Scheetz, P/IF (SR)

Blaze Vath, P/OF (SR)

Bobby Cavalier, P/SS (SO)

Strengths

After losing seven key players to graduation, the Irish view the competition amongst their younger players to be a real strength during the winter. Coach Weymer indicates, “The players are really challenging each other which makes it quite interesting to see who earns playing time.” Senior Josh Scheetz returns after hitting for a .280 average (7-25) while driving in 9 runs. His classmate Chris Patton amassed a .271 average as well as he accumulated 16 hits in 59 at bats. Patton had a .386 on-base percentage. Number 24 allowed opposing batters to hit for a .231 average while striking out 8 in 17.2 innings of work (1.98 ERA). Jimmy Kerrigan will be welcomed back after his junior campaign which saw him compile a .362 on-base percentage and 10 runs scored. Now a sophomore, Bobby Cavalier put together a strong freshman season by hitting .261 (12-46), driving in 11 runs, and reaching base 42% of the time in his 60 plate appearances. Newcomers such as Colgan Knox (JR/IF), Glenn Griswold (SO/P), Jake Freisen (SO/C), and a solid group of freshmen – Vince Armeni (IF/OF), Colin Balas (IF), Jeremy Kreuzweiser (IF/OF), Andrew Sabella (OF) – have been competing for one of those coveted spots in the starting lineup.

Weaknesses

Inexperience across the board and lack of depth on the hill is viewed by many as the bugaboo for Ursuline in 2017. Last year, the Irish’s pitching staff completed the season with a combined 2.23 ERA (58 ER in 182.1 IP). They featured five pitchers who threw at least 17 innings and compiled a sub-2.00 ERA (Vito Petrillo, 1.02; Alex Schlosser, 1.17; Vinny Lucente, 1.48; Chris Patton, 1.98; Brice Bokesch, 2.00). This year, only one returns (Patton). Hitting wise, Ursuline lost their top two hitters (Drew Potesta, .320; Alex Schlosser, .291) as well.

2016 Leaders

Batting Average: Drew Potesta – .320 (24-75)*

On-Base Percentage: Drew Potesta – .485*

Runs Scored: Drew Potesta – 21*

Base Hits: Alex Schlosser – 25*

Doubles: Logan Pullin – 9*

Triples: Drew Potesta – 2*

Homeruns: Logan Pullin* & Drew Potesta*, 1

Runs Batted In: Drew Potesta – 19*

Stolen Bases: Drew Potesta – 29*

Earned Run Average: Vito Petrillo – 1.02 (34.1 IP)*

Wins: Vinny Lucente – 6-2*

Innings Pitched: Vinny Lucente – 47.1*

Strikeouts: Vinny Lucente – 63*

Saves: Chris Patton – 2

*-Graduated

2017 Schedule

Mar. 25 – at Walsh Jesuit, 1

Mar. 29 – Crestview, 5

Mar. 30 – at St. Thomas Aquinas, 5

Mar. 31 – at Kirtland, 5

Apr. 1 – at Harding, 1

Apr. 4 – at Mooney, 4:30

Apr. 5 – Fitch, 5

Apr. 6 – South Range, 5

Apr. 8 – vs. Hoban, 2

Apr. 8 – vs. Canton (MI), 7

Apr. 9 – vs. St. Edward, 2:30

Apr. 12 – Western Reserve, 5

Apr. 15 – Medina (DH), 11

Apr. 17 – at Hubbard, 5

Apr. 18 – Mooney, 7

Apr. 20 – at Springfield, 5

Apr. 21 – at Champion, 5

Apr. 22 – West Branch (DH), 11

Apr. 25 – St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5

Apr. 27 – NDCL, 5

Apr. 28 – at Poland, 5

May 1 – at Hoover, 5

May 3 – Wheeling Park (WV), 5

May 5 – Canton Central Catholic, 5

May 6 – East Palestine, 11