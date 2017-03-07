21 area wrestlers to compete at the State Tournament this weekend

Twenty one area wrestlers from eight high schools here in the Valley have qualified for the 2017 OHSAA State Tournament in Columbus.

The wrestlers will represent 11 different weight classes across three divisions, led by Canfield, who will send six to the tournament this season.

The OHSAA State Tournament will take place from March 9th through 11th at the Shottenstein Center on the campus of Ohio State University.

The list of State Qualifiers, along with their first round opponents are below:

DIVISION I

120 lbs.

Gus Sutton – Austintown Fitch (SO) 42-11 vs Colin Schuster – Mason

138 lbs.

Andrew Fairbanks – Austintown Fitch (SR) 49-5 vs Ben Yost – Dublin Coffman

160 lbs.

Michael Ferree – Austintown Fitch (JR) 42-10 vs Ti`Ric Evans – Cincinnati Elder

DIVISION II

106 lbs.

Cole McComas – Beaver Local (FR) 44-1 vs Joey Dima – Germantown Valley View

106 lbs.

Christian Wayt – West Branch (SO) 37-4 vs Jimmy Balazy – Padua Franciscan

120lbs.

Dakota McCloskey – Girard (SR) 41-9 vs Skyler Lasure – Beaver Local (FR) 38-11

126 lbs.

Quinton Bookman – Beaver Local (SR) 37-8 vs Danny Assaf – Defiance

145 lbs.

Dylan Miller – West Branch (JR) 34-9 vs Greg Brewer – Circleville

152 lbs.

Anthony D’Alesio – Canfield (FR) 29-6 vs Jake Henderson – Western Brown

152 lbs.

Beau Smith – Beaver Local (SO) 45-7 vs Xavier Torres -Wauseon

160 lbs.

Georgio Poullas – Canfield (SR) 39-0 vs Wesley Pauley – McConnelsville Morgan

170 lbs.

David Crawford – Canfield (JR) 36-5 vs Alex Andrews – Napoleon

182 lbs.

Dominic Cooper – Canfield (JR) vs Cody Neece – Lancaster Fairfield Union

195 lbs.

Tyler Stein – Canfield (SO) 35-9 vs Jared Fenner – Miami Trace

220 lbs.

Jack DelGarbino – Girard (SO) 47-2 vs Greg Packard – Sheffield Brookside

285 lbs.

Mason Giordano – Canfield (SR) 34-8 vs Demarko Craig – Toledo Central Catholic

285 lbs.

Brandon Matlock – Howland (JR) 11-4 vs Devin Williams – Shelby

285 lbs.

Ian Sharp – West Branch (SR) 35-1 vs Noah Meeker – Elida

DIVISION III

106 lbs.

Kyle Keenan – South Range (SO) 43-9 vs Colton Bethel – Ridgewood

285 lbs.

Tim Davin – Columbiana (SR) 32-8 vs Brenton Stull – Harrison Central