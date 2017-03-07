21 area wrestlers to compete at the State Tournament this weekend

Twenty one area wrestlers from eight high schools here in the Valley have qualified for the 2017 OHSAA State Tournament in Columbus.
The wrestlers will represent 11 different weight classes across three divisions, led by Canfield, who will send six to the tournament this season.
The OHSAA State Tournament will take place from March 9th through 11th at the Shottenstein Center on the campus of Ohio State University.
The list of State Qualifiers, along with their first round opponents are below:
DIVISION I
120 lbs.
Gus Sutton – Austintown Fitch (SO) 42-11 vs Colin Schuster – Mason
138 lbs.
Andrew Fairbanks – Austintown Fitch (SR) 49-5 vs Ben Yost – Dublin Coffman
160 lbs.
Michael Ferree – Austintown Fitch (JR) 42-10 vs Ti`Ric Evans – Cincinnati Elder
DIVISION II
106 lbs.
Cole McComas – Beaver Local (FR) 44-1 vs Joey Dima – Germantown Valley View
106 lbs.
Christian Wayt – West Branch (SO) 37-4 vs Jimmy Balazy – Padua Franciscan
120lbs.
Dakota McCloskey – Girard (SR) 41-9 vs Skyler Lasure – Beaver Local (FR) 38-11
126 lbs.
Quinton Bookman – Beaver Local (SR) 37-8 vs Danny Assaf – Defiance
145 lbs.
Dylan Miller – West Branch (JR) 34-9 vs Greg Brewer – Circleville
152 lbs.
Anthony D’Alesio – Canfield (FR) 29-6 vs Jake Henderson – Western Brown
152 lbs.
Beau Smith – Beaver Local (SO) 45-7 vs Xavier Torres -Wauseon
160 lbs.
Georgio Poullas – Canfield (SR) 39-0 vs Wesley Pauley – McConnelsville Morgan
170 lbs.
David Crawford – Canfield (JR) 36-5 vs Alex Andrews – Napoleon
182 lbs.
Dominic Cooper – Canfield (JR) vs Cody Neece – Lancaster Fairfield Union
195 lbs.
Tyler Stein – Canfield (SO) 35-9 vs Jared Fenner – Miami Trace
220 lbs.
Jack DelGarbino – Girard (SO) 47-2 vs Greg Packard – Sheffield Brookside
285 lbs.
Mason Giordano – Canfield (SR) 34-8 vs Demarko Craig – Toledo Central Catholic
285 lbs.
Brandon Matlock – Howland (JR) 11-4 vs Devin Williams – Shelby
285 lbs.
Ian Sharp – West Branch (SR) 35-1 vs Noah Meeker – Elida
DIVISION III
106 lbs.
Kyle Keenan – South Range (SO) 43-9 vs Colton Bethel – Ridgewood
285 lbs.
Tim Davin – Columbiana (SR) 32-8 vs Brenton Stull – Harrison Central
