Alan C. Ferguson Obituary

DARLINGTON, Pennsylvania – Alan C. Ferguson, 61, a lifelong resident of the New Galilee and Darlington area, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at UPMC Shadyside after a brief illness.

He was born May 13, 1955 in New Galilee, Pennsylvania, son of the late Joseph and JoAnn Taylor Ferguson.

Alan was an active member of the Cannelton Baptist Church, where he served as a Trustee.

He was President of the Little Beaver Historical Society, Little Beaver Lions Club, where he helped students at Blackhawk School District with their reading programs. He served as a Board Member of the Lions Beacon Lodge Camp for Special Needs Children and Adults, was on the Lions Hearing Research Committee, was an avid Steelers fan and loved golfing.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, the former Grace Dunham; two sons, Matthew (Lisa) Ferguson of New Brighton and Jason (Kristen) Ferguson of Chicago; two stepsons, Allan (Stacey) Gumbert of Chippewa and Aaron Gumbert of Darlington; stepdaughter, Amy (Paul) Gavin of Darlington; a brother, Timothy Ferguson of Darlington; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Joseph Ferguson and a sister, Amy Kuhn.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the Cannelton Baptist Church, 313 Ridge Rd. Darlington with Pastor Dale Regner officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Pennsylvania Lions Beacon Lodge Camp, 114 SR 103 S. Mt. Union, Pennsylvania 17066.

Arrangements handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.

