Austintown crime activity: Bounty hunters track suspect to township

Friday, February 24

5:21 p.m. – S. Meridian Road and Elmwood Avenue, Roscoe Burkes, 47, charged with a turn signal violation and drug abuse/marijuana.

Saturday, February 25

2:46 p.m. – 5400 block of Mahoning Avenue, Brendon O’Rourke, 26, of Boardman, charged with theft. Employees at Sheetz told police O’Rourke stuffed his pockets with food and ran out of the gas station store without paying. A police officer who had been called to Sheetz for an argument prior to the theft report stopped O’Rourke as he was getting into a car parked in front of the police cruiser.

3 p.m. – 4700 block of Mahoning Avenue, Kelvin Burks, 27, arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license and fugitive from justice. Police said Alabama bounty hunters tracked Burks into the Family Farm & Home store because he had warrants for his arrest. Burks was arrested after running into a wooded area near the store, according to a police report.

6:51 p.m. – 600 block of Mahoning Avenue, Barbara Miller, 30, of Warren, charged with theft. A loss prevention employee at Walmart said Miller didn’t scan or pay for several items in the self-checkout register.

Sunday, February 26

3:37 p.m. – S. Raccoon Road and New Road, Michael Crytzer, 18, charged with drug abuse/marijuana during a traffic stop.

Monday, February 27

1:03 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Avenue, a Walmart employee reported that a couple stole potato chips, cooking spray, a bedding set, a chainsaw and other items from the store.

3:58 p.m. – 100 block of Javit Court, police were called to the Babylon for a report of passing bad checks.

Tuesday, February 28

3:09 a.m. – 4500 block of Woodhurst Drive, Peter Spare, 24, arrested and charged with a violation of bond and additionally charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

9:37 a.m. – 5800 block of Mahoning Avenue, Ohio Edison reported someone broke into the old Austintown Middle School, damaged three transformers and removed ancillary hardware.

Wednesday, March 1

1:34 a.m. – Burkey Road and Falcon Drive, Cierra Rasile, 18, of Mineral Ridge, cited for possession of marijuana and a stop sign violation.

Friday, March 3

2:19 p.m. – Claridge Drive and Brockton Drive, Vito Weeks arrested on two warrants during a traffic accident with injuries. Police said Weeks had several pills in his shoes. Weeks said he had a prescription for the pills but it had expired. He said he carries his pills in his boots so his friends don’t steal them. Weeks was additionally charged with drug abuse and possession of dangerous drugs.

Saturday, March 4

3:14 a.m. – 3700 block of Oakwood Avenue, Zachery Davenport, 23, arrested and charged with felony burglary. A couple reported waking up to find Davenport in their bedroom. Police said Davenport appeared confused when officers arrived. He went into the basement and didn’t appear to know how to get out of the house. Police said he smelled of alcohol.

Monday, March 6

11:01 a.m. – 600 block of Duke Circle, a woman reported that a suspect she met on the online dating service, Plenty of Fish, had stolen her pain medication. She said the suspect was the only person at her home prior to her finding the medications missing.

2:46 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Avenue, Darla Greathouse, 28, arrested and charged with theft. A loss prevention employee at Walmart said Greathouse didn’t scan several steaks in the self-checkout line. Greathouse admitted to the theft, saying she didn’t have the money to pay for the extra items, according to a police report.