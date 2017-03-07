Boardman Schools recognized for drug prevention education

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local school is getting state recognition for the way it’s getting the message out about drug prevention

Boardman Schools is one of three local school districts highlighted in the Ohio Attorney General’s report on drug use prevention and education.

The Ohio Joint Study Committee on Drug Use Prevention Education report goes over the substance abuse problem in Ohio and how kids are impacted by the opioid epidemic. It’s 26 pages long, and on page 12, Boardman Schools is in the spotlight.

The school district uses a program called “Brain Power” to teach all of its students about drugs. It’s a science-based program from the National Institute of Drug Abuse .

Lessons, tailored to each grade level, teach students what drugs can do to their brain.

High schoolers might look at a normal brain scan and a scan of someone using drugs. Elementary students get to use play dough to make molds of their brain.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine got to see brain power lessons first hand when he was at the schools last year. He said drug prevention education is important and needs to start at an early age.

“You know, for a kindergarten child, you would not be talking about heroin. You might be talking about wellness, you might be talking about food decisions, you might be talking about not taking pills you might see lying around the house,” he said. “So, it’s age appropriate, and I think we need to emphasize that, but it’s important to do something every single year.”

Boardman teachers also went through training on how to teach Brain Power lessons. Grant money picked up the cost for that training.

