Body of missing woman found in Lawrence County

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – The body of a woman from Portersville, Pa. who was reported missing over a month ago, was found in Lawrence County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the body of Courtney Stone, 30, was found Monday about 4 p.m. in a field and wooded area off of Fox Road in Slippery Rock Township.

Stone’s body was found by a person walking their dog.

Stone was last seen Feb.3 at a relative’s house in Slippery Rock Township. She left the residence on foot at approximately 9 p.m. in a disoriented state, according to police.

Police say there was no indication of foul play and an autopsy didn’t reveal any anything suspicious about the death. Investigators are waiting for the results of toxicology tests.