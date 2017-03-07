Body of missing woman found in Lawrence County

The body of 30-year-old Courtney Stone was found in a field and wooded area

By Published:
Body Found Generic

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – The body of a woman from Portersville, Pa. who was reported missing over a month ago, was found in Lawrence County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the body of Courtney Stone, 30, was found Monday about 4 p.m. in a field and wooded area off of Fox Road in Slippery Rock Township.

Stone’s body was found by a person walking their dog.

Stone was last seen Feb.3 at a relative’s house in Slippery Rock Township. She left the residence on foot at approximately 9 p.m. in a disoriented state, according to police.

Police say there was no indication of foul play and an autopsy didn’t reveal any anything suspicious about the death. Investigators are waiting for the results of toxicology tests.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s