Cleveland-area Boy Scouts leader charged with raping teen

Olmsted Falls police Chief William Traine said 28-year-old Aaron Robertson was arrested Monday and jailed

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (AP) – A suburban Cleveland Boy Scouts troop leader suspected of raping a 15-year-old boy has been arrested and terminated from work as an auxiliary policeman.

Olmsted Falls police Chief William Traine said 28-year-old Aaron Robertson was arrested Monday and jailed on a rape charge. The department also ended Robertson’s role as a voluntary, unarmed officer there.

The Berea Municipal Court said Robertson’s arraignment was continued until Wednesday. The court had no attorney information for Robertson.

Traine said a tip led authorities to investigate Robertson, who is suspected in over 10 instances of abuse involving one boy. Police wouldn’t say whether the boy is connected to the Scouts troop.

Cleveland.com reported it wasn’t clear how long Robertson was with the troop or whether he was leading it when the alleged crimes occurred.

