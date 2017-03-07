Constance Stottlemire Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Constance Stottlemire of Niles, Ohio entered into rest on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Select Specialty Care Center in Warren, Ohio following a brief illness. She was 62.

Constance was born the daughter of the late David and Maxine (Evans) Schwartz on November 16, 1954, in Warren, Ohio and was a life-long area resident.

She was a LPN in the area for many years.

Her memories will be cherished by those she leaves behind: her mother, Maxine Schwartz of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Heather Kagel and Amber Craver both of Tucson, Arizona; sister, Gretchen Lang of Ravenna, Ohio and two grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father; two sisters and one brother.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Warren Baptist Temple, 2093 Ewalt Avenue, Warren, Ohio. Officiating will be Pastor James Dittmar.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.



