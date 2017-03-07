Federal agents, local police search Hermitage home

Police were at a home on Lakeview Drive in Hermitage on Tuesday afternoon

Police were at a Hermitage home on Tuesday afternoon after a warrant filed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell confirmed that police were serving a federal warrant, but he did not give more details.

WKBN reached out to the FDA for more information and is waiting to hear back.

The house at 4935 Lakeview Drive is owned by Emil and Maria Koledin.

Neighbors said cars were coming and going all morning. Agents removed several boxes from the home on Tuesday.

