Furnace fire breaks out at Masury steel plant

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency crews worked Tuesday to contain a fire at Eddie Kane Steel Products in Masury.

A fire broke out at the plant on Standard Avenue about 5:20 a.m.

The building was evacuated.

The fire reportedly started in a furnace and was contained to that area. The gas was shut off by an employee.

No injuries were reported.

No work shifts at the plant were interrupted.

Eddie Kane Steel produces carbon and alloy steel plate.

The company has five locations across the U.S., and the plant in Masury is their flagship facility, according to the company’s website. They are headquartered in New Jersey.