Former US rep from Summit Co. to make ’18 bid for Ohio governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton has jumped into the 2018 Ohio governor’s race, bringing a solid track record of election wins and fundraising that could position her as the initial Democratic front-runner.

The 53-year-old lawyer from Barberton, Summit County, kicked off her bid Tuesday, the second Democrat to announce plans to seek the seat.

Ohio Senate Majority Leader Joe Schiavoni, of Boardman, said he respects Sutton and had expected a primary. Republicans were mostly mum on her decision.

Sutton served three terms in Congress and eight years in the state Legislature. She also served on her local city and county councils.

Sutton lost a congressional race for a significantly redrawn district in 2012. She has since been Democratic former President Barack Obama’s appointed administrator to the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation.

