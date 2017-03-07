JobsNow: Vet tech, computer tech on the rise at Kent Trumbull

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two programs at Kent State Trumbull are particularly popular and growing — veterinary technology and computer technology.

The veterinary technology program teaches students how to handle animals.

It’s not just playtime, petting them, and giving treats, though — math and science are very important. After two years, a graduate can sit for the vet technician exam and get credentials.

“There’s only three things we’re not allowed to do. Can’t prescribe, can’t diagnose, can’t perform surgical procedures,” said Melissa Best, director of the veterinary technology program. “We are licensed to perform everything else.”

That includes placing IVs and drawing blood.

Grads can go into research with mice and rats, work on farm animals like cows, horses, pigs, and sheep, or even work at a zoo.

The training is hands-on and it’s popular because people can relate to animals.

“We start to look at them as family members so we’re treating them as family members,” Best said. “When they do get injured or come down with a cold, preventative medicine — they’re more likely to treat them like they would their own family members and try to provide them with the best care.”

The vet tech program can also be a stepping stone to a four-year degree before applying to vet school.

Computer tech, which involves learning hardware assembly configuration, is another popular program at Kent Trumbull.

“They’ve grown up with computers their whole lives,” said Tony Zampino, associate lecturer in the program.

Now those students are looking for more.

“They come in very prepared and they want to learn the ins and outs. They want to get in-depth,” Zampino said.

The two-year program prepares students for an entry-level job in the field, whether it be app development, networking, or even internet multimedia.

Students will even install operating systems and learn how to grow with the constantly changing technology field.

“That’s one of the things I feel positive about our program. Not only do we teach you about programming a computer but we also teach you about how to keep learning so that when you’re done with your bachelor’s or associate’s, you also know how to learn on your own,” Zampino said.

Criminology, justice studies, and business management are other popular programs at the Trumbull campus right now.

Kent has 282 undergraduate degree programs.

You can find more information on those programs at Kent State Trumbull’s website. Find available job opportunities at OhioMeansJobs.com.

