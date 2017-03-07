Kasich offers public chance at tickets to annual address

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s office is once again offering tickets to the public for his annual State of the State speech through an online lottery.

This year’s address is April 4 at the Sandusky State Theatre.

Residents hoping to attend the annual address may enter the random lottery at the Republican governor’s office website. Individuals may request up to two free tickets. The deadline is noon March 24.

Spokesman Jim Lynch says they don’t know the exact number of available tickets, but in past years it’s been about 50. Those who are chosen will be notified via email by March 29.

Since 2011, Kasich has broken from tradition and delivered the speech outside the Ohio Statehouse. Past locations include Steubenville, Lima, Medina, Wilmington and Marietta.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)