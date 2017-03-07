Kasich offers public chance at tickets to annual address

The tickets will be for his State of the State speech at the Sandusky State Theatre on April 4

By Published:
Ohio Gov. John Kasich spent much of his State of the State address Wednesday night talking about the heroin epidemic.
Ohio Gov. John Kasich giving his 2016 State of the State address.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s office is once again offering tickets to the public for his annual State of the State speech through an online lottery.

This year’s address is April 4 at the Sandusky State Theatre.

Residents hoping to attend the annual address may enter the random lottery at the Republican governor’s office website. Individuals may request up to two free tickets. The deadline is noon March 24.

Spokesman Jim Lynch says they don’t know the exact number of available tickets, but in past years it’s been about 50. Those who are chosen will be notified via email by March 29.

Since 2011, Kasich has broken from tradition and delivered the speech outside the Ohio Statehouse. Past locations include Steubenville, Lima, Medina, Wilmington and Marietta.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s