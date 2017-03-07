Margaret Louise (Hartman) Washington Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home for Margaret L. “Peg” Washington, 95, who died Tuesday morning, March 7, 2017 at Liberty Health Care.

She was born August 22, 1921 in Youngstown, a daughter of Frederick and Johanna Campredt Hartman and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Washington, a homemaker, was a member of the Lutheran Church.

Her husband, Jack B. Washington, whom she married January 6, 1942, died April 15, 1993.

She leaves a son, Jack F. (Mary) Washington of Hubbard; a daughter, Linda (Dale) Jordan of Hubbard; three grandchildren, Brian, Mark and Ben; four great-grandchildren, Paige, Taylor, Jocelyn and Dylan and one great-great-grandson, Alec. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Peg was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Frederick Hartman and a sister, Hertha Ruffalo.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, March 9 two hours prior to the funeral services from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to view this obituary and send condolences to the family.



