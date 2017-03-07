Mary B. Hauck Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Mary B. Hauck passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

Mary was born on February 7, 1933 in Punxstawney, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Ralph and Helen (Dobson) Brash.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie L. (Norm) Swiger; two brothers, Tom (Nancy) Brash and Don (Barb) Brash; two grandchildren, Daniel K. (Eva) Swiger and Benjamin L. Swiger and two great-grandchildren, Elijah Lee and Gavin Swiger.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Dark B. Hauck and her parents.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, March 12 at 1:00 p.m. in the John Flynn Funeral Home Chapel, 2630 East State Street Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania.

