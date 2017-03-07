Mercy Health: Medicaid expansion helps people get the care they need

CEO Donald Kline said 20 percent of Mercy Health patients are on Medicaid and another 50 percent are on Medicare

By Published: Updated:
Humility of Mary Health Partners has a new name, which became official on Monday morning.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN/AP) – Now 24 hours after House Republicans released a bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, a local hospital branch said it continues “to support increased access to health care.”

The bill would continue Obama’s expansion of Medicaid to additional low-earning Americans until 2020. Beginning then, states adding Medicaid recipients would no longer receive the additional federal funds the statute has provided.

More significantly, Republicans would overhaul the entire federal-state Medicaid program, changing its open-ended federal financing to a limit based on enrollment and costs in each state, a move likely to cause funding cuts.

Donald Kline, CEO of Mercy Health Youngstown, issued a statement Tuesday afternoon.

He said 20 percent of Mercy Health patients are on Medicaid and another 50 percent are on Medicare.

Kline goes on to say in Mercy Health’s experience, Medicaid and Medicare expansion has helped people get the care they need.

Ohio Governor John Kasich is expressing concerns over the proposal. He doesn’t want Medicaid coverage to be phased out without a viable alternative.

Kasich said the replacement plan needs to control health care costs but the fix needs to come from both Republicans and Democrats.

The new GOP plan would repeal the current law’s unpopular fines on people who don’t carry health insurance. It also would replace income-based subsidies, which the law provides to help millions of Americans pay premiums, with age-based tax credits that may be skimpier for people with low incomes. Those payments would phase out for higher-earning people.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s