Ohio woman accused of demanding $70k from man she met on dating site

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Molly Jones, 32, of Blacklick, Ohio faces a felony charge after allegedly extorting a New Albany city official out of $70,250 in personal finances.

Court documents state Jones met New Albany Finance Director Chad Fuller on the dating website called, “What’s Your Price?” on which payment is made upon an agreed date.Fuller, who is married, told police he backed out of the date because he felt guilty. However, Jones still demanded payment. He claims he agreed and brought $100 and Chipotle to her place of employment.

Two weeks later, Jones allegedly told Fuller she needed more money for her child’s daycare and Fuller said he offered to help. Fuller claims he denied further requests for money and that Jones responded by threatening to tell Fuller’s wife she had an STD.

Eventually, Fuller said a man named “Kevin,” claiming to be the father of Jones’ child, began to ask Fuller for money “in a hostile manner.” Fuller claims “Kevin” had pictures of his child and the inside of his home, so Fuller continued to pay.

Six months and over $70,000 later, Fuller informed police of what had been happening.

New Albany spokesman Scott McAfee said none of the money paid to Jones came from public funds, adding that multiple people needed to sign off on any use of public money.

He said Fuller made his employer aware of the situation when he went to police. McAfee said Fuller handed over his personal finance records and took a polygraph test to ensure no wrongdoing on the city’s behalf.

McAfee also said Fuller resigned earlier this year to take another job elsewhere.

