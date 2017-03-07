Parts of Youngstown placed under boil alert after power outage

Youngstown Water customers who are affected should boil water for one minute before drinking or cooking

By Published: Updated:
Boil Alert Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Youngstown Water customers on the east side are under a boil alert brought on by a power outage in the area Tuesday evening.

The outage caused low water pressure.

The boil alert affects Youngstown Water customers within the boundary east of Albert Street, north of Early Road, and west of Liberty Road (green zone indicated on map below).

Customers who are affected should boil water for one minute before drinking or cooking. The alert will be in effect until further notice.


.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s