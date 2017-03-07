Patricia E. Cuzic Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – A prayer service will be held on Friday, March 10 at 11:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian burial to be held at 12:00 Noon at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church, both in Struthers for Patricia E. Cuzic, 63, who died at home on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Patti was born on June 29, 1953 in Struthers, to Daniel and Margaret (Havalo) Cuzic.

She was a graduate of the Leonard Kirtz School and employed at the adjacent Bev Road workshop, retiring in 1994.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish.

Patti’s parents loved her very much and were wonderful providers. In turn, Patti was full of love, with smiles and hugs for everyone. She liked shopping, going out to eat, attending parties, arts and crafts, puzzles and sitting outside enjoying sunny days.

After the death of her parents, Patti’s uncle James Cuzic and his wife Patricia A. Cuzic became Patti’s guardians and moved into her house and along with Aunt Patti’s sister, Diane Jack, cared for Patti with loving tenderness for the last five years of her life.

Patti is survived by her brother, John (Sharon Delaney) Cuzic; second parents, Uncle Jimmy and Aunt Patti Cuzic, Uncle John Havalo, Aunt Madeline Cuzic and many cousins. She was especially fond of her cousin, Joanne Baron who was like a sister.

Besides her parents, Patti was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.

Special thanks to all the friends that Patti made at her favorite stores and restaurants and to Hospice of the Valley for the care they provided during the last few weeks of her life.

Friends may call on Friday, March 10 at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

