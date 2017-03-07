Police investigating Warren baby’s overdose

Police said the latest child overdose happened on Thursday at Warren Heights

By Published: Updated:
Police say a third child in a little more than a year has overdosed in the city of Warren.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a third child in a little more than a year has overdosed in the city of Warren.

The latest child overdose happened on Thursday at Warren Heights.

The baby’s frantic mother called 911 after finding her 8-month-old child had stopped breathing.

Warren Police Detective Nick Carney was the first person to respond. After the third round of mouth to mouth and compressions, the baby finally came to but still had shallow breathing.

EMTs took the baby to Trumbull Memorial Hospital, and she was then transferred to Akron Children’s Hospital’s main campus. Hospital staff did a drug screen, which came back positive for opiates.

“All we know for a fact is that a kid ingested something, an opiate, and we should know hopefully by tomorrow or the next couple days exactly what that was,” Detective Carney said.

He said the child was placed on a naloxone drip, an opioid reversal drug. The child has since been released from the hospital and it appears the baby will be OK.

At this time, no one has been charged, but police are investigating.

Tune into WKBN 27 First News at 6 p.m. for the full report on this story. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s