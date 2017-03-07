Ruth Jean White Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Ohio -Ruth Jean White, 91, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully with family at her side, on Tuesday March 7, 2017 at her home in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Ruth was born on June 11, 1925 to Stanley Glover and Eleanor Blanche (Davis) White in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School and Youngstown State University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She also graduated from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Cleveland, Ohio. Ruth worked as a registered nurse for Sharon Regional Health System, for over 38 years where she held multiple positions. On February 1, 1947 she married the late Herbert Freeman White, who passed away December 23, 1993.

She was a lifelong member of the Sharpsville First United Methodist Church where she also was a member of the Sharpsville First UM Women and choir. Ruth served on the executive board of the Community Counseling Center. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading the newspaper, jellybeans and singing.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Sharon Warrick and her fiancé, Brian Laird of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Carol (Michael) Murphy of Powder Springs, Georgia and Susan (Jerry) Lawson of Marietta, Georgia; son, Thomas (Linda) White of Algonquin, Illinois; a step son, Richard (Judy) White of Lovelace, Nevada; grandchildren, Kimberly (Andy) Maguire of Chicago, Illinois, Nicholas White and his partner, Timothy Dunne of Salem, Massachusetts, Sean (Chrystal) Warrick of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Amanda Warrick and her fiancé, Mark Stone of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Aaron Lawson of Marietta, Georgia. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Damien Warrick, Justin Dudzenski, Kyra Warrick, Trevor Dudzenski, Melanie Warrick, Dominic Warrick and Evelyn Maguire.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley Glover and Eleanor Blanche (Davis) White; husband, Herbert Freeman White and brother, Paul White.

Friends may call Sunday, March 12 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm and Sunday, March 12 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Main St., Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Joseph Yurko, officiating.

Burial will take place in Westside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Sharpsville First United Methodist Women 148 E. Shenango St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania 16150, in memory of Ruth.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.



