Slocum stepping down as YSU head coach

In his twelve seasons on the job in Youngstown, Slocum has posted an overall record of 142-231

By Published: Updated:
Bobby Hain scored a career-high 29 points and collected 10 rebounds to lead Youngstown State to a 79-69 victory on Monday over North Dakota for the Penguins' first victory this season and the 700th of Jerry Slocum's collegiate career.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A YSU official has confirmed that Jerry Slocum is retiring after twelve seasons as head men’s basketball coach.

In his twelve seasons on the job in Youngstown, Slocum posted an overall record of 142-232.

During his 42-year coaching career, Slocum has posted a total of 723 wins.  He notched his 700th career win during the 2015-16 season with the Penguins.  He previously made coaching stops at Nyack, Geneva, and Gannon.

Under his watch, the Penguins have finished with just two winning seasons. That includes the 2012-13 season (18-16), and 2011-12 (16-15).

Despite leading YSU to the program’s first-ever postseason tournament in 2012-13 season (CIT), the Penguins advanced past the second round of the Horizon League Tournament just once.

Overall, Slocum has struggled against Horizon League opponents, leading the Penguins to a record of 63-144.

This past season, Slocum coached the Penguins to an 13-21 record overall and a 5-13 mark in the Horizon League.

The Penguins advanced to the Horizon League Semifinals for the first time ever, thanks to a dramatic last-second shot at the buzzer to defeat top-seeded Oakland.

A national search will begin immediately to find Slocum’s replacement.

YSU All-Time Coaching Records:
Dom Rosselli (1940-1982) 589-388
Jerry Slocum (2005-2017) 142-232
Dan Peters (1993-1999) 78-87
Mike Rice (1983-1987) 75-67
John Robic (1999-2005) 58-113
Ray Sweeney (1935-1940) 42-51
John Stroia (1989-1993) 29-81
Jack McPhee (1930-31/33-35) 21-40
Al Fairfield (1927-1930) 16-10
Jim Cleamons (1987-1989) 12-44
Joe Morbito (1942-1943) 11-5
Denton Doll (1932-1933) 3-11

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s