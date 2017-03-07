South Range rallies, but falls short in District Semis

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range boys basketball team lost to Canton Central Catholic, 57-47 Tuesday in a Division III District Semifinal at Salem High School.

The Raiders trailed 21-15 at halftime and never got in a rhythm offensively against the Crusaders’ zone defense. Canton Central Catholic built a double digit lead in the second half and held on for the win.

Senior Dan Ritter scored a game-high 29 points for the Raiders, who finish the season 22-2 overall.

Canton Central Catholic was led by Stone Sirpilla with 18 points, while Cameron Creamer added 14.

The Crusaders advance to face St. Thomas Aquinas Friday in the District Championship. Tipoff set for 7 PM at Salem High School.