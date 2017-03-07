Storm Team 27: Rain ending tonight, windy tomorrow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

A cold front will sweep through the region this evening with showers and gusty wind. The showers will wrap up later this evening with clearing skies overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30’s.

Wednesday will be Windy with mostly sunny skies. Wind gusts up to 40 or 50 mph possible into the afternoon. Highs will build into the low 50’s. Clouds return Wednesday night.

Thursday will start dry with rain or snow showers developing into the afternoon and evening. The chance for accumulating snow is in the forecast Thursday night. Right now, the risk for 1 to 3 inches possible, but the system could drop on to the south taking the heavier snow with it. This is a complicated system as the heavier snow path will be narrow.

Colder air late week into the weekend. The bigger system for the weekend looks like it will stay to our south resulting in less snow and colder temperatures for us.

FORECAST

Tonight: Gusty wind and rain early. Colder and clearing overnight.

Low: 36

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Windy at times.

High: 53

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds. Windy early.

Low: 31

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers late day. (60%)

High: 47

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (60%)

High: 31 Low: 24

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. Small chance for snow Flurries. (20%)

High: 24 Low: 12

Sunday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for snow flurries. (20%)

High: 28 Low: 12

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (60%)

High: 36 Low: 19

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 35 Low: 20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 38 Low: 18

