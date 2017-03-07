Storm Team 27: Windy and warm, possible thunderstorm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Windy with Rain showers. The risk for a thunderstorm increases through late afternoon and early evening as a cold front approaches. Wind gusts of 30mph or higher possible.

Better weather slips in for Wednesday with more sunshine. It will be a windy day with gusts to 40mph of higher!

Unsettled weather will return to the forecast by late Thursday into Friday.

Watching storm track closely as a heavy snow band will develop. The exact location of the heavy snowband is tough to pinpoint right now. Currently, it looks like it will develop and stay mainly south of our region and sweep across central Ohio. If the track shifts north, the Valley will be in for heavier snow.

Another stronger storm system will move in for the weekend. Again, we will be right on the northern edge of the system with heavier snow to our south. We will watch this track closely as a shift north would result in more snow for us.

Forecast

Today: Rain showers. Chance for thunderstorms. Windy. Gusts to 30 mph or higher. (100%)

High: 59

Tonight: Windy with rain showers early. Low: 37

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Windy at times.

High: 49

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower late day. (20%)

High: 42 Low: 29

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%) *WATCHING STORM PATH*

High: 34 Low: 27

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%) *WATCHING STORMS PATH*

High: 30 Low: 18

Sunday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%) *WATCHING STORM PATH*

High: 32 Low: 18

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 41 Low: 20

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)

High: 40 Low: 30

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

