Thousands without power in Mahoning County

The most power outages are in Youngstown and Campbell

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a widespread power outage in Mahoning County, according to First Energy’s website.

A viewer reported that power lines are down in Campbell. WKBN reached out to First Energy to find out the cause of the outage and is waiting to hear back.

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 4,247 customers are without power. The most power outages are in Youngstown and Campbell, although parts of Lowellville, Poland, Struthers and Coitsville are also affected.

First Energy’s website estimates that power will be restored by 8 p.m. For updates, check the power company’s website.

